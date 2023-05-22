Anjali Negi
May 22 ,2023
Gigi Hadid's Cannes outfit reminds of Bella Hadid's 2018 look
Image: @saintdoII/Twitter
Gigi Hadid made a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. The model was there to attend Karim Aïnouz's Firebrand premiere.
Image: @saintdoII/Twitter
Gigi wore a custom made Zac Posen bodycon outfit for the occasion.
Image: @saintdoII/Twitter
Fans were quick to find similarities between Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid's Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2006 Couture gown, which she wore in 2018.
Image: @saintdoII/Twitter
They pointed how Gigi's outfit seemed heavily inspired by Bella's previous gown, making it a sweet moment between the two sisters.
Image: @saintdoII/Twitter
While Gigi styled her gown with loose hair and statement necklace, Bella wore it with a pair of earrings and middle-parted bun.
Image: @saintdoII/Twitter
