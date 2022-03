For Bachchhan Paandey promotion, Opting for a white shirt dress with an interesting corset detail around the waistline was Kriti’s next look. As for the silhouette – there were balloon sleeves, and the skirt was that of vegan leather. Ditching the pants, she went for a skirt look that was perfect to embrace the warm summer. White strappy heels and chunky gold hoops were the cherries on top to wrap up this stylish avatar. IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon