Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman officially become 'The Maxwells'; See wedding pictures
Instagram Image- @vini.raman
Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell exchange smile after their 'varmala' ceremony during their Indian wedding.
Instagram Image- @vini.raman
Another picture of the couple from their 'varmala' ceremony.
Instagram Image- @vini.raman
The newly married couple poses for a picture following their wedding. Sharing the picture, Vini captioned it saying, "And that’s a wrap! ft the outfit change. 5 events 9 days. Time to head to India".
Instagram Image- @vini.raman
The couple poses alongside their families after their Haldi ceremony.
Instagram Image- @vini.raman
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman groove together during their Haldi ceremony.
Instagram Image- @vini.raman
The couple shares a beautiful and intimate moment during their Haldi ceremony.
Instagram Image- @vini.raman