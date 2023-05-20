Digital Desk
May 20 ,2023
Glimpses from PM Modi's Hiroshima visit for G7 so far
Image: PMO
PM Narendra Modi landed in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19 for the G7 meeting scheduled from May 19-21.
Image: PMO
The PM received a grand welcome from the energetic Indian diaspora in the Japanese city.
Image: PMO
He was welcomed by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida with whom he discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship.
Image: Twitter/@MofaJapan_en
In Hiroshima, PM Modi also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the second day of his visit.
Image: PMO
PM Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of G7 summit including French President Emmanuel Macron.
Image: PMO
He was also seen sharing a warm hug with Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak.
Image: Twitter/@RishiSunak
A bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeo to discuss sectors like technology, semiconductors and more.
Image: PMO
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also in Hiroshima. PM Modi assured of all help possible to resolve the war.
Image: PMO
He also had a chat outdoors with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Image: PMO
PM Modi's greeting with US President Joe Biden went viral after the latter approached the former for a hug.
Image: ANI
