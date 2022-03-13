Glimpses of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Day 2
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
J-Hope stunned in a white and red uber cool outfit on the second day of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
BTS' V was dazzling in an all-white outfit and wowed the audience with his songs and moves.
thv
Jin shared a picture from what it seems like backstage. He also wore the same outfit as V.
Image: Instagram/@jin
BTS' leader RM seemingly had a lot of fun during the concert as per the picture.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
Suga went for an all-black outfit during the sound testing on the second day of the concert.
Image: Instagram/@agust
While Jungkook did not share any picture from the concert, he did send a thank you message to the BTS ARMY.
Image: Instagram/@abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz
BTS member Jimin also did not share photos from the concert but he did send a message to the ARMY and wrote, "I PURPLE YOU ARMY."
Image: Instagram/@j.m