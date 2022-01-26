Glimpses of splendid parade at Rajpath on occasion of 73rd Republic Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.
President Ram Nath Kovind was received and greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rajpath in New Delhi.
DRDO's tableau passed through the Rajpath displaying Air Independent Propulsion System Technology for the submarine.
The Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the parade at Rajpath.
The Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army marched across Rajpath. The Marching Contingent wore the 1950s uniform and carried .303 rifles.
The Centurion tank of the Poona Horse regiment that proved instrumental in the 1971 Indo-Pak was also part of the Republic Day parade this year.
Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the BSF passed through Rajpath promoting the Central government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Himveers displayed incredible balancing skills in various formations, giving away the message of 'Fit India'.
Central Industrial Security Force's band dressed in vibrant hues marched across Rajpath playing its iconic 'Amar Senani' tune.
The 73rd Republic Day parade was concluded with the splendid and the grandest flypast ever by the Indian Air Force.
