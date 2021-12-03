Global Drug Survey: Here's list of top 10 drunkest countries in world
According to the Global Drug Survey, Australia is the drunkest country in the world. Survey's participants from Australia got drunk an average of 27 times in 2020 — almost double the global average, which was 15.
The Global Drug Survey found Denmark and Finland were tied as the second-drunkest countries, with participants getting intoxicated an average of 24 times a year.
The United States came in third place, with those surveyed getting drunk an average of 23 times in 2020.
The United Kingdom was placed at fourth place with people got drunk an average of 22.5 times in 2020.
Canada was declared the fifth drunkest country with people getting drunk on an average of 22.
At number sixth was Ireland with those surveyed got drunk an average of 20 times in 2020.
France was placed at seventh with an annual average of 17.5 in the year 2020.
Sweden came in at eighth place with people got drunk an average of 16 times in 2020.
The Netherlands was at ninth position with people got drunk an average of 15.7 times
Hungary was declared 10th is the drunkest country in the world with people an average of 15.1 times in 2020, according to Global Drug Survey.
