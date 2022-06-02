Global smartwatch market grows 13%: Apple secured first place in terms of shipments
Apple shipped the most smartwatches in Q1 2022, Apple Watch Series 7 being the most popular model.
Samsung secured the second position with a 46% YoY increase in shipments.
Huawei secured the third position for the smartwatch brand with most shipments.
Xiaomi witnessed a 69% YoY growth, according to the Counterpoint research.
Garmin ranks fifth in terms of shipments around the world and has a 4.0% market share.
Amazfit secured sixth place in the list of most popular smartwatch brands around the world.
