Golden Globe winner Andrew Garfield's stellar on-screen roles in the past
Image: AP
'Never Let Me Go' is all about Garfield's character Tommy and his journey through boarding school with his friends.
Image: Twitter/@hourlyagarfield
'The Social Network' follows Mark Zuckerberg, who created Facebook with the help of his friend Eduardo, played by Garfield.
Image: Twitter/@enchantedmarvel
'Hacksaw Ridge' is a biographical war film about Desmond T. Doss, an army medic, who is played by Andrew Garfield.
Image: Twitter/@hourlyagarfield
In 'Breathe', Garfield plays a bed-ridden man, who has only a few months to live after he contracts polio.
Image: Twitter/@sociaI_network
The actor also played a role in the romantic comedy 'Mainstream', in which he starred opposite Maya Hawke.
Image: Twitter/@NicAustinQueerQ
Andrew Garfield is much-loved for his role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man', in which he acted alongside Emma Stone.
Image: Twitter/@BrosephMan06
The actor also played Jonathan in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', for which he won a Golden Globe for actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).
Image: Twitter/@theBurk3nator