Aryan Suraj
Jul 04 ,2023
Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; see pics
Image-Twitter
Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 visits India's Kolkata for 2 days, Let's take a look at few of his pictures:
Image-AP
Emiliano Martinez landed at Netaji Subashchandra Bose International Airport on 3 July 2023 and was welcomed by ministers and many fans from Kolkata.
Image-Twitter
Emiliano Martinez went to watch a match in Kolkata as a chief-guest.
Image-Twitter
Emiliano Martinez visited the Mohun Bagan sports library.
Image-Twitter
Emiliano Martinez also visited East Bengal FC, the rival of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Image-Twitter
Emiliano Martinez holds the Indian flag.
Image-Twitter
