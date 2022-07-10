Aditi Rathi
Jul 10 ,2022
Gong Yoo's birthday: 'Coffee Prince' to 'Silenced', here're the actor's best films & shows
Image: Instagram/@gongyoo_official
South Korean star Gong Yoo has several hit shows and films under his name and 'Coffee Prince' is one of them.
Image: Twitter/@hakuku
The actor wowed the audience with his latest Netflix series 'The Silent Sea.'
Image: Instagram/@gongyoo_official
'Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' is a popular Korean drama starring Gong Yoo. The actor played the role of a 939-year-old goblin and won hearts.
Image: Twitter/@rehalcyon
Gong Yoo's 'Silenced', which was based on the events that took place at Gwangju Inhwa School for deaf, is one of his best works.
Image: Twitter@forevrtwice
Fans' favourite film 'Train To Busan,' which starred Gong Yoo is surely a film that had a lasting effect on viewers.
Image: Twitter/@onecentfood
While Gong Yoo had a very small role in the 2021 hit web series 'Squid Game,' he surely gave the most impactful performance.
Image: Twitter/@skzvana
