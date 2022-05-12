Google announces Pixel Watch with Fitbit-inspired features; Check details here
Image: Google
At the Google Keynote I/O 2022, the company announced the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch.
Image: Google/Youtube
The Pixel Watch will come with a circular dial, as seen in the image. Although, the type of display has not been specified by Google.
Image: Google
While the Pixel Watch will come with Fitbit-like features for tracking users' vitals, it will run on Wear OS 3.
Image: @Captain2Phones/Twitter
In this image, one can see the proprietary strap that the Google Pixel Watch will come with, much like the Apple Watch.
Image: @DetroitBORG/Twitter
The Google Pixel Watch will come in three different colours, including black, grey and golden.
Image: @sondesix/Twitter
While Google has revealed the Pixel Watch at the Google I/O 2022, the watch will be released later this year, along with Pixel 7 series.
Image: Google