Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 21 ,2022
Google Pixel 6a with Tensor SoC and dual-rear cameras launched in India: Specs here
Image: Google
The Google Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FHD+ display.
Image: Google
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Google Tensor SoC (5nm).
Image: Google
The rear panel takes its design from the flagship Pixel 6 series. It also features the dual 12.2Mp + 12MP camera setup.
Image: Google
In the box, customers will get a SIM tool, quick switch adaptor, USB-C to USB-C cable and the smartphone itself.
Image: Google
The Google Pixel 6a is available in two colours - Charcoal, which is the darker colour shown and the Chalk, the white colour shown in other images.
Image: Google
The Pixel 6a is available to pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale from July 28, 2022. It has been priced at Rs. 43,999.
Image: Google
Find Out More