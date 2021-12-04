Google Play Best of 2021: Award winning games to try
Image: Unsplash
Best Competetive Games - Summoners War: Lost Centuria
Image: Google Play Store
Best Competitive Games - MARVEL Future Revolution
Image: Google Play Store
Best Game Changer - Unmaze: a myth of shadow & light
Image: Google Play Store
Best Indie Games - Ronin: The Last Samurai
Image: Google Play Store
Best Pick Up & Play - Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
Image: Google Play Store
Best Games for Tablets - My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Image: Google Play Store