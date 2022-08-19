Aditi Rathi
Aug 19 ,2022
'Govinda Naam Mera,' 'Mission Majnu' & more films to opt for OTT release
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@sidharthmalhotra
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' will reportedly have a digital release.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
As per Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming untitled film will also arrive on an OTT service.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu,' which will mark Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi debut, is expected to release on a streaming service.
Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra
Shahid Kapoor's next film 'Bloody Daddy' with Ali Abbas Zafar will also allegedly arrive on an OTT giant.
Image: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar
Ayushmann Khurrana's campus drama 'Doctor G,' which also stars Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah, is expected to arrive on an OTT platform.
Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Ayushmann Khurrana's debut action drama will reportedly release on a streaming service.
Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F's 'Freddy' is expected to not have a theatrical release and opt for a digital release.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Find Out More