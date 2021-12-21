Govinda's Birthday: Revisiting actor's films that showcased his iconic double roles
Image: Instagram/@govinda_herono1
Directed by Anand, 'Jaan Se Pyaara' movie starred Govinda and Divya Bharti in the lead with Aruna Irani, Kiran Kumar, Raza Murad and others in supporting roles
Image: A Still from Jaan Se Pyaara Movie
'Rangeela Raja' is among the recently released films of Govinda. the actor essayed a double role of a businessman and a Yogi simultaneously in the film
Image: Rangeela Raja Movie Poster
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the iconic Bollywood films featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles with Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles
Image: A Still from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Movie
The actor essayed a memorable role of ACP Suraj Chauhan and Rajnikant in his 1995 action movie, 'Hathkadi'
Image: 'Hathkadi Movie' Poster
'Aankhen,' released in 1993 was a massive success among the fans and even became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year
Image: 'Aankhen' Movie Poster
Directed by Kuku Kohli, the 1999 movie, 'Anari No 1' featured popular stars namely Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Simran, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan, Satish Shah and Satyendra Kapoor
Image: 'Anari No 1' Movie Poster
Govinda's 'Sandwich' movie features the actor in a dual role opposite Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry. The movie could not do well at the box office, however, Govinda's performance was appreciated
Image: 'Sandwich' Movie Poster
'Waah Tera Kya Kehna' was released in 2002 featuring Govinda as Raj Oberoi and Police Inspector Banne Khan alongside Raveena Tandon
Image: 'Waah Tera Kya Kehna' Movie Poster