Govt Jobs: Current openings for engineering degree holders
These are the government organisations that are currently looking for B.Tech graduates for various engineering posts. Check eligibility, salary, and deadline to apply in the next slides.
Oil India Limited is inviting applications for 146 Grade VII posts. Deadline to apply is Dec 9. Salary range is between Rs. 37,500 and Rs. 1,45,000. Apply at oil-india.com
NISER Bhubaneswar is inviting applications for Software engineer (temporary) posts. The deadline is Dec 10 and salary is Rs. 50,000. Apply at niser.ac.in
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for 15 Specialist Officer (Data Scientist & Data Engineer) posts. Deadline to apply is Dec 6. Selection process is online test, psychometric test & interview. Apply at bankofbaroda.in
Haryana Police is inviting applications for 16 Network Engineer posts. Eligibility is Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/B.Tech/M.Tech. The monthly salary will be Rs Rs 27,200. Walk-in interview on Dec 6
Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications for 10 Senior Engineer posts. Last date is Dec 8 and salary range is Rs. 50,000-1,60,000. Apply at bel-india.in
