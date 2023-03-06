Vishal Tiwari
Mar 06 ,2023
Grace Harris, UPW star who crushed GG with her batting in WPL 2023
Grace Harris batted magnificently in UP Warriorz's maiden WPL match.
The 29-year-old scored 59 off just 26 balls with a strike rate of 226.92.
The Australia all-rounder's knock helped UPW steal the game from GG.
Harris forged a crucial partnership of 70 runs with Ecclestone to help the chase.
She was named the Player of the Match for her impactful knock vs GG.
UP Warriorz paid Rs. 75 lahks for the Australia star at WPL 2023 auction.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have lost both their matches in WPL 2023.
