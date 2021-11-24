Grammy Awards: Revisiting record-breaking Grammy wins to date
Hungarian and British born Orchestral and operatic conductor, Sir Georg Solti holds the record of most number of Grammy Awards wins to date. The late artist won a total of 31 Grammys in his career.
Pop legend Michael Jackson has been a music and dancing sensation all his life. Even after his demise, nobody could break his records. Michael Jackson won the most number of Grammys in a night. The pop star took home eight Grammys in 1984.
In 2021, Beyonce's Grammy win set a new record with a total of 28 Grammy awards. She became the first female artist and the first-ever singer to win a total of 28 Grammys.
U2, the Irish rock band, which was formed in 1976, holds the record for most Grammy Awards won by a group. The group, which is still together, has 22 Grammys in their name.
LeAnn Rimes is the youngest individual Grammy winner to date. The American singer won the award in 1997, at an age of 14.
Singing sensation Billie Eilish has not one but two Grammy records in her name. She is the youngest artist to win Album of the Year and also the youngest one to take home the Record of the Year title.
