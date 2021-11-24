Grammy Nominations 2022: From Jon Batiste to Justin Bieber, top nominees of the year
Image: Instagram/@jonbatiste/@justinbieber
Jon Batiste topped the Grammy nominations 2022 list and set a near-record of 11 nods across various categories
Image: Instagram/@jonbatiste
Doja Cat shared the second position with Justin Bieber and was nominated under eight categories for her song, 'Kiss Me More' and album, 'Planet Her' (Deluxe)
Image: Instagram/@dojacat
Justin Bieber ranked among the top nominees this year under eight categories such as Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, etc.
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber
Billie Eilish received seven nominations for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and more for 'Happier Than Ever'
Image: Instagram/@billieeilish
The American singer, Olivia Rodrigo was also nominated under seven categories namely Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and more.
Image: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo
Lil Nas X bagged nominations for the categories such as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video
Image: Instagram/@lilnasx
H.E.R received eight nominations under the categories namely Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and others
Image: Instagram/@hermusicofficial