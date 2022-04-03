Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber to BTS, popular nominees of the year
Image: AP
American singer Ariana Grande has been nominated for the Album of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Remixed Recording.
Image: Instagram/@arianagrande
American rapper Doja Cat has garnered nominations for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Song of the Year for 'Kiss Me More' and Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Montero' and 'Planet Her.'
Image: Instagram/@dojacat
Billie Eilish has received nods in popular Grammy categories including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Image: Instagram/@billieeilish
Lady Gaga has received nominations under the categories of Record of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and the Album of the Year.
Image: Instagram/@ladygaga
The South Korean boy band, BTS has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit track 'Butter.'
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
Taylor Swift's ninth studio album 'Evermore' has bagged nominations under the category of Album of the Year and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
Image: Instagram/@taylorswift
Justin Bieber's album 'Peaches' has been nominated for the Record of the Year and Song of the Year along with Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Justice' and 'Anyone' respectively.
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber
Rapper Kanye West has been nominated for Album of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for 'Montero,' 'Jail,' 'Donda' and 'Hurricane.'
Image: AP