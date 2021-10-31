Grandiose National Unity Day celebration at 'Statue of Unity'
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah
At the National Unity Day function at 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, everyone was administered the oath of national unity.
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah
Amit Shah along with other dignitaries participated in the National Unity Day celebration.
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah
Men's hockey team captain, Olympian Manpreet Singh, and other athletes participated in the parade at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah
Performances put up to honour Sardar Patel's legacy
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah
Performances portraying & depicting the contributions of Sardar Patel towards the united India
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah
"Let us today take a pledge to give our best in unity and prosperity of Akhand Bharat with solidarity, following the path shown by our inspirational Iron Man Sardar Saheb" Union Home Minister shared
Image: Twitter/@AmitShah