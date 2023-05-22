Digital Desk
Greece to face second election as PM Mitsotakis rejects forming coalition
Greece faces new national elections as early as June 25, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirming he would not try to build a coalition government.
Mitsotakis expanded his New Democracy party’s standing, getting double votes of leftwing Syriza, and four times than Socialist Pasok.
He’ll now pin his hopes on a second vote — expected no later than July 2 — where electoral system will revert to boosting first party with 50 of 300 seats.
With 99.70% of the votes counted, New Democracy has 40.79% and 146 seats, five short of a majority.
Syriza got 20.07% and 71 seats, while Pasok came in third at 11.46%. Turnout was 61%.
Mitsotakis, 55, met with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who formally gave him mandate to form a government.
But the Harvard-educated former banking executive said there would be no point.
“I can effectively see no way for the current parliament to form a government,” Mitsotakis said.
”That is why I will return mandate this afternoon, so we can head for new elections as soon as possible, perhaps even on June 25," Greece PM declared.
