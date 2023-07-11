Leechhvee Roy
Jul 11 ,2023
GST Council meeting: Key decisions taken in the past
The 42nd GST Council approved the enhancement in the features of the Return filing process and the QRMP scheme was rolled out for small-scale businesses.
GST Council slashed rates on all-electric vehicles from 12% to 5%.
GST Council Introduced e-way bills mechanism
The Council in its 49th meeting has approved the creation of the National Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in principle.
GST Council Introduced the dynamic QR code on invoices to facilitate digital payment.
Simplification and auto-population of GST Returns was introduced by the Council.
226 Items under 28% GST slab reduced to 37 items till now.
Council reduced the effective rate from 12% to 5% on non-affordable and from 8% to 1% on affordable housing schemes applicable under construction properties.
