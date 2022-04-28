GT and SRH players' camaraderie in full flow after tense IPL 2022 match; See pics
Image: Hotstar, IPL/BCCI
Following a nail-biting finish to the match, Gujarat Titan and SunRisers Hyderabad players were seen embracing each other.
Image: Twitter@GT, IPL/BCCI
The duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia helped the Hardik Pandya-led side to get over the line by smacking 40* and 31* runs, respectively.
Image: Twitter@GT, IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya can be seen sharing a hilarious moment with his deputy after Rashid Khan hit a six off the last ball to help the team win.
Image: Twitter@GT, IPL/BCCI
GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha provided a solid start to the team after smashing 68 runs off just 38 deliveries, an inning that included 11 fours and a six.
Image: Twitter@GT, IPL/BCCI
Image: Hotstar, IPL/BCCI