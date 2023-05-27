Saksham nagar
GT players dominate purple cap list
Image: AP
A look at changed stats of the IPL 2023 purple cap leaderboard and how are GT leading the standings.
Image: AP
RR bowler Yuzvendra Chahal stands at number 5 in the list and has 21 wickets from 14 matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Playing for MI Piyush Chawla till now has taken 22 wickets from 16 games in on number 4 in the list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT pacer Mohit Sharma has been excellent for his team and has picked up 24 wickets in the 13 games he has played.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rashid Khan is in the number 2 position and has taken 26 wickets out of the 16 matches he has played for GT so far.
Image: AP
Mohammed Shami leads the purple cap standings and has taken 27 scalps from the 16 games he has played till now for GT.
Image: AP
