GT Predicted XI vs RR: Gujarat Titans could make one change for IPL 2022 Final
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shubman Gill will open the batting for Gujarat Titans in tonight's clash with Rajasthan Royals.
Wriddhiman Saha will open the batting for Gujarat Titans alongside Shubman Gill.
Matthew Wade is expected to feature in the playing XI for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals.
Hardik Pandya will come to bat at No. 4 for Gujarat Titans in tonight's clash against Rajasthan Royals.
David Miller will come to bat at No. 5 for Gujarat Titans in tonight's clash against Rajasthan Royals.
Rahul Tewatia will come to bat at No. 6 for Gujarat Titans in tonight's clash against Rajasthan Royals.
Rashid Khan will feature in the playing XI during tonight's final against Rajasthan Royals.
Sai Kishore is expected to feature in the playing XI as a spinner during tonight's clash against RR.
Lockie Ferguson is expected to feature in the playing Xi during tonight's final against Rajasthan.
Yash Dayal has impressed everyone with his performance and is expected to play in tonight's game.
Mohammed Shami will be part of the playing XI group during tonight's final against Rajasthan.
