Saksham nagar
Apr 04 ,2023
GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Key player battles to look forward to
Image: BCCI/IPL
With the clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals just one day away a look at the key player battles that the fans look forward to.
Hardik Pandya and David Warner being the captain's of their teams will be one of the first key battle that the fans will look forward to in the match.
Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw being the openers of their respective teams will have a big responsibility under their hand.
Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav are brilliant leg spinners and decieve the batsman with their spin. The fans will look forward to their battle in the match.
Mohammed Shami and Chetan Sakariya are responsible to take early wickets for their teams and trouble the batsman with their seam.
Wriddhiman Saha and Sarfaraz Khan will have a big job to do behind the wicket for their teams and the fans will look forward to their battle ahead of the match.
