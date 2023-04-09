Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Apr 09 ,2023
GT vs KKR: Impact players to watch out for
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
After impressing with figures of 3/30 on his IPL debut vs RCB, Suyash Sharma once again will be the top Impact Player option for Nitish Rana-led KKR.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Coming on the back of a 29 off 23 against SRH as an Impact Player, Vijay Shankar is among GT's top possible Impact Player options.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
GT can also bring in Josh Little as a substitute, who opened his wicket count in the league against CSK.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
N Jagadeesan is another Impact Player option for KKR at the top of their batting order.
Image: @kkriders/Instagram/BCCI
Anukul Roy might come in as an Impact Player for KKR in the game's later stages.
Image: @kkriders/Instagram/BCCI
Abhinav Manohar can come into the team as an Impact Player, courtesy of his big-hitting skills.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
