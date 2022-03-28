GT vs LSG: Who will open alongside Shubman Gill? Predicted Playing XI under Hardik Pandya
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Shubman Gill will open the batting for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He was previously playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Rahmanullah Gurbaz will likely feature in the playing XI as an opener and wicketkeeper in absence of Matthew Wade.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
David Miller will most likely bat No. 3 position for Gujarat Titans in tonight's game. He was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Vijay Shankar is expected to bat the No. 4 position for Gujarat Titans in tonight's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Abhinav Manohar will likely get an opportunity to play in tonight's game. He is expected to bat ahead of Hardik Pandya.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Captain Hardik Pandya will play as an all-rounder and will most likely bat at No. 6 position in tonight's game.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Rahul Tewatia will also play as an all-rounder and is expected to bat after Hardik Pandya.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Varun Aaron will be one of the key pacers for Gujarat Titans in tonight's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Vice-captain Rashid Khan will play as Gujarat Titans' key spinner in IPL 2022. He was part of SRH until last year.
Image: RashidKhan/Instagram
Lockie Ferguson will most likely feature in the playing XI for tonight's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram
Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He was part of Punjab Kings until last year.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram