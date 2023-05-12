Saksham nagar
May 12 ,2023
GT vs MI: Key players to watch out for
Image: BCCI/IPL
Image: BCCI/IPL
Noor Ahmad has been one of the biggest finds for GT in IPL 2023 and the young spinner till now has taken 11 wickets from seven matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Nehal Wadhera has finished the innings for MI in many matches in the past he will once again have the same responsibility against GT.
Image: AP
MI batsman Tim David has batted till now at a strike rate of 165.74 and will aim to continue his explosive batting vs GT.
Image: AP
Shubman Gill is one of the top run-getters for the GT franchise till now in the IPL and will also wish to continue his dream run with bat vs MI.
Image: BCCI/IPL
MI batter Suryakumar Yadav has come up with 4 50 plus scores in the last 6 matches and will be looking forward to continuing the same vs GT.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT spinner Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker of the team and the bowler will wish to continue his performance in the match against MI.
Image: BCCI/IPL
