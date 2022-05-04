GT vs PBKS: Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap Standings
There was no change in the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2022 with Jos Buttler continuing to top the chart. The Royals opener still remains the owner of the orange cap with 588 runs.
KL Rahul continues to be on the second spot of the run-getters list with two centuries and two half-centuries in the tournament so far. The LSG skipper has scored a total of 451 runs in 10 matches.
Following the half-century against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the third spot. The left-hander has scored a total of 369 runs in 10 matches.
Abhishek Sharma has slipped down to fourth on the list of run-getters after a decent showing in IPL 2022 so far. The left-hander has scored a total of 324 runs while playing for SRH this season.
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the holder of Purple with an impressive tournament so far. The leg spinner has taken a total of 19 wickets so far.
Like Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav is also having a great season with DC and is second in the wicket-takers list. The Delhi Capitals star currently has 17 wickets at an economy of 8.23.
Kagiso Rabada produced an impressive spell against Gujarat Titans picking up four wickets. The four-wicket haul was enough to take him third on the list with 17 wickets.
