GT vs RR: 6 major talking points ahead of IPL 2022 Final
Gujarat Titans are playing the first match at home and will be banking on the home support to keep their spirits high during the IPL 2022 final
Rajasthan Royals have reached the IPL final after 14 years. Sanju Samson and co would want to make it special by winning the trophy as a tribute to the late Shane Warne.
Sanju Samson was playing the Under 16 U-16 final when Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL victory back in 2008.
Jos Buttler needs 25 runs to surpass David Warner and become the batter with the second-most runs in an IPL edition.
Yuzvendra Chahal needs one wicket to bag the IPL 2022 purple cap. Buttler on the other hand is on the verge of taking the orange cap.
Yuzvendra Chahal needs just one wicket to go past Imran Tahir and Wanindu Hasaranga to become the spinner with the most wickets in an IPL season.
