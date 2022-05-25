GT vs RR: Action in images as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to reach IPL final
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler smashed 89 runs off 56 balls in the 1st innings of the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sanju Samson hit 47 runs in 26 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 5 fours in the first innings.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
GT spinner R Sai Kishore dismissed Samson in the 10th over, which was an important breakthrough.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rashid Khan returned with the economical figures of 0/15 in 4 overs, as RR scored 188 runs in the first innings.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a duck in the second innings.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Matthew Wade was dismissed by Obed McCoy after scoring 35 individual runs in 30 balls.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
In the last over, while GT required 16 to win in six balls, David Miller took the team through to victory by hitting three consecutive sixes.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Miller remained unbeaten after scoring 68 off 38 balls, alongside Pandya on 40 off 27 balls as GT defeated RR by 7 wickets and fixed their place in the IPL 2022 Final.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI