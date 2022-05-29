GT vs RR: Decoding key player battles ahead of IPL 2022 Final
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
RR opener Jos Buttler averages 8.00 against Rashid Khan in the IPL. Having scored 824 runs including 4 centuries and as many half-centuries so far, Buttler will be keen to get over the Rashid challenge.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
RR skipper Sanju Samson averages 54.00 against GT's Mohammed Shami in the IPL, striking at 192.85.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
GT's star finisher David Miller has hit 52 runs in 30 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL, which promises for a strong battle tonight.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
GT skipper Hardik Pandya has been brilliant against RR pacer Prasidh Krishna, having scored 50 runs in 26 balls against him, at a whopping strike rate of 192.30.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Pandya has also scored 45 runs in 32 balls against R Ashwin, which also promises for a great battle in the middle overs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI