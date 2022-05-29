GT vs RR: Key stats about Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IPL Final
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are up against each other in the finale of IPL 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans qualified for the finale at Ahmedabad, after defeating RR by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sanju Samson's RR reached the final after earning a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the same stadium.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The Narendra Modi Stadium has hosted a total of six IPL matches so far.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Teams batting first in matches held at the stadium have won two games.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Teams batting second at the venue have won four matches so far.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The highest team score at the venue is 179/5, which was scored by Punjab Kings against RCB in the IPL 2021.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The average first innings score at the venue is 158, while the lowest team score is 123/9, which came during the PBKS vs KKR match in IPL 2021.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
RR's Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 106-run knock in 60 balls, in the last game played at the venue, and powered RR to a 7-wicket win over RCB.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI