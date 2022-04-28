GT vs SRH: 6 talking points as Gujarat carries off another miracle in last over
Young Umran Malik rewrote history after registering maiden fifer against Gujarat Titans, which is the third-best figure for any uncapped player in IPL
The batting duo kept nerves of steel to ensure a win for Titans, scoring 25 runs in final over to seize victory from under the noses of Hyderabad
Wriddhiman Saha didn't disappoint as he hit a promising half-century against previous franchise and laid the foundation of his Titans' exhilarating win
Shashank Singh had a telling impact on maiden IPL innings as he smashed a fiery 25 off just six balls, including one four and three sixes
Opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram struck sparkling half-centuries as SRH posted 195 for six against Titans
Key figure who was instrumental in Titans' win over SRH, Rashid Khan produced a blinder of an innings to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat
