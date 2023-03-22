Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 22 ,2023
Gudi Padwa, Ugadi wishes pour in from celebs
mrunalthakur/Instagram
Radhika Pandit was one of the first few celebrities to extend her Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri wishes to followers with hope, abundance and success.
iamradhikapandit/Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari too, posted some beautiful pictures with the caption, "Ugaadi pachadi personified Ugaadi subakankshulu".
aditiraohydari/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur posted some photos from her wholesome celebration as she wrote to her followers, "Happy Ugadi and gudi padwa my lovely people".
mrunalthakur/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share this bright ethnic look of hers as she wished her followers with flowers in her caption.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Vidya Balan looked striking in this red kanjeevaram silk saree as she wished her followers a "Happy Gudipadwa".
balanvidya/Instagram
