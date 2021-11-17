Guinness World Records Day 2021: Have a look at iconic record-breaking achievements
Credit: Twitter/@GWR
Ayoub Touabe (Morocco) breaks record in the most single leg backward somersaults in 30 seconds
Credit: Twitter/@GWR
Takahiro Ikeda (Japan) break multiple records: Most BMX Stick B in 30 seconds; Most BMX time machines in 30 seconds.
Wang Guanwutong (China) achieved the record for most consecutive breakdance air flares (male)
Credit: Twitter/@GWR
Venezuelan football freestyler Laura Biondo while performing most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds (F)
Credit: Twitter/@GWR