Gujarat Titans receive grand welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2022 final; See pics
Image: Gujarat Titans/ Twitter
Gujarat Titans playing their first season in IPL became the first team to reach the IPL final. The Hardik Pandya led side finished the league stage as table-toppers.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier to book their ticket for the IPL finals which will be played in Ahmedabad.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Rashid Khan is all smiles as he arrives in Ahmedabad to play in the IPL 2022 final. The Afghanistan leg spinner has so far picked up 18 wickets and would be looking to increase the tally in the final.
Image: Gujarat Titans/ Twitter
Hardik Pandya arrives with his family as he prepares to lead his team in IPL 2022 final. The all-rounder has led the team from the front scoring runs with the bat and also chipping in overs when needed.
Image: Gujarat Titans/ Twitter
Gujarat Titans players are showered with flowers by the hotel staff as they arrive in Ahmedabad to play IPL 2022 final.
Image: Gujarat Titans/ Twitter
Gujarat Titans will be the favourites to win the IPL 2022 final as they will be playing their first match on the home ground i.e the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter