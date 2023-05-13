Vishal Tiwari

May 13 ,2023

Gujarat Titans to don lavender for special cause
Image: Twitter/GujaratTitans
Gujarat Titans IPL team will wear a lavender jersey in their upcoming game on Monday. Image: BCCI
The franchise is set to don the special jersey in their IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image: AP
Gujarat Titans players will wear the lavender jersey to support the battle against cancer. Image: AP
'Wearing lavender is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families," a statement read. Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans are currently on the top of the IPL 2023 points table with 8 wins in 12 games. Image: BCCI
