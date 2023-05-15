Vishal Tiwari
May 15 ,2023
Gujarat Titans unveil new lavender jersey for IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans team on Monday donned a special lavender jersey in their IPL 2023 match.
Image: Twitter/ShubmanGill
Gujarat Titans players wore the jersey in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans wore the special lavender jersey to support the battle against cancer.
Image: BCCI
Wearing the jersey is GT's way of showing solidarity with victims, survivors, and their families.
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More