Vishal Tiwari

May 15 ,2023

Gujarat Titans unveil new lavender jersey for IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans team on Monday donned a special lavender jersey in their IPL 2023 match. Image: Twitter/ShubmanGill
Gujarat Titans players wore the jersey in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans wore the special lavender jersey to support the battle against cancer. Image: BCCI
Wearing the jersey is GT's way of showing solidarity with victims, survivors, and their families. Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Image: BCCI
Find Out More