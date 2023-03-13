Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 13 ,2023
Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves: Women behind The Elephant Whisperers
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga made India proud at the Oscars 2023 as The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film award.
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Kartiki Gonsalves scored the win despite The Elephant Whisperers being her directorial debut.
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Gonsalves comes from a background in Indian natural history, social documentary, photojournalism and filmmaking.
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Guneet Monga, on the other hand, has been working as a film producer since 2007.
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Guneet's debut effort was Say Salaam India and later produced Kavi in 2009, which was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at Oscars.
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
Gonsalves and Monga have received international recognition for The Elephant Whisperers, the film premiered in LA and New York ahead of the Oscars.
Image: theelephantwhisperers/Instagram
