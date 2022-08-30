Kriti Nayyar
Aug 30 ,2022
Guru Randhawa's birthday: Sneak-peek into the music personality's stylish wardrobe
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
Guru Randhawa has impressed many with his fashion choices, apart from his impeccable musical talent. The singer's quirky avatars are a treat to watch.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
The 'Suit Suit' crooner looks handsome in this tropical print shirt with matching lowers.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
Guru surely loves some vibrant colours, and this pantsuit is proof.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
The singer looks stunning in this all-black attire, accentuated with matching sunglasses.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
Guru Randhawa's Desi looks are amazing, with this Kurta-Pyjama set looking super stylish.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
The artist keeps it chic in this black and white outfit as he poses against a picturesque backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
Guru's love for coloured blazers and pants is visible here as well.
Image: Instagram/ @gururandhawa
