'Gypsy king' Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight title: In Pics

A true boxing masterclass from Fury was on display as he further cemented his place at the top of this generation's heavyweight division
Image: AP
The encounter went on to set an all-time record for highest attendance at an European boxing match and also the biggest globally in 21st century
Image: AP
With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury overcame Whyte to stay unbeaten with a 32nd win in his 33-fight professional career
Image: AP
Following the historical triumph, Fury celebrated with team and posed for pictures with kids, wearing the red-and-white colors of the flag of England on St. George’s Day
Image: AP
Now what is next for Fury? He has, on several instances, insisted that he was going to retire after this fight, while also confirming that this was now "curtains" for his career in a post-fight interview .
Image: AP