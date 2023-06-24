Niharika Sanjeeiv
Hailey Bieber shows how to rock a leather jacket with confidence
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Hailey Bieber's leather jacket mastery shines through every outfit
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Style lessons from Hailey Bieber: Rocking a crop top and shorts with a leather jacket
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Elevate your look: Chunky accessories inspired by Hailey Bieber's leather jacket style
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Power shoulders: Emulate Hailey Bieber's edgy look with a black leather jacket
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Chic and sleek: Hailey Bieber's signature bun, hoop earrings, and leather jacket combo
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Black-on-Black perfection: Hailey Bieber's matched set of a bodycon dress and leather jacket
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
The perfect combination: Hailey Bieber's oversized sweater, leather shorts, and jacket
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Effortlessly Cool: Hailey Bieber's bikini and leather jacket ensemble
Hailey Bieber/Instagram
