Aalokitaa Basu
May 09 ,2023
Halle Bailey glimmers as The Little Mermaid at movie premiere
@LittleMermaid/Twitter
Halle Bailey attended the world premiere of the live action film The Little Mermaid, in which she plays the titular role.
@PRADAXBBY/Twitter
The actress and singer was dressed in a gleaming metallic icy blue Valdrin Sahiti gown which was completely in line with the under-the-sea themed premiere.
@21metgala/Twitter
The gowns bust resembled sculptured corals with the rest of the silhouette featuring the metallic icy blue colour.
@VAULTXVANITY/Twitter
The gown slightly draped at the feet to create the illusion of a tail. Bailey looked every bit the modern mermaid posing on the coral-laden blue carpet.
@LittleMermaid/Twitter
Images of the actress' resplendent gown have been doing the rounds of the internet which allows a closer look at this piece of sartorial art.
@hexrings/Twitter
