Anjali Negi
Jun 23 ,2023
Halle Bailey to Noah Schnapp: Muted colours rule Paris Fashion Week
Image: Twitter
Ami Spring 2024 Menswear Collection was displayed at the Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Several celebrities including Halle Bailey showed up at the event.
Image: Twitter
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp attended the show in a blue shirt and white pants.
Image: Twitter
Heartstopper actor Joe Locke was seen at the event in a vest and a pant with an overcoat.
Image: Twitter
Spanish actor Manuel Rios also marked his attendance in a shirt and black shorts.
Image: Twitter
Léna Mahfouf looked stunning in a black sheer dress.
Image: Twitter
Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik was also part of the coveted event.
Image: Twitter
Korean actress Lee Hye-ri dressed up in a black co-ords set.
Image: Twitter
Tom Daley and Hunter Doohan and posed together at the fashion event.
Image: Twitter
