Halloween 2021: Justin Bieber, Lizzo & other H'wood celebs all-set for the spookiest night
Instagram/@justinbeiber/@lizzobeeating
Justin Bieber chose to become a bear this Halloween. However, he did not leave his style behind and rather made his costume a lot more fashionable with several silver chains.
Instagram/@justinbieber
Cole Sprouse brought his anime love out as he dressed as Eren Yeager from 'Attack On Titan.' The 'Riverdale' star had his makeup on point
Instagram/@colesprouse
'Riverdale's Veronica and Cheryl became the new Velma and Daphne from 'Scooby-Doo.' Camila Mendes and Madeline Petsch aced their Scooby-Doo character's avatars and garnered much appreciation from their fans.
Instagram/@camimendes
American singer Lizzo went an extra mile for her baby Yoda obsession. The singer looked unrecognisable in her Yoda avatar as she had blue and green shades painted all over her body. She also wore the perfect Yoda outfit.
Instagram/@lizzobeeating
Hailey Beiber paid a heartfelt tribute to Britney Spears through her costumes. The model recreated some of the most beloved and well-known looks of the singing sensation for Hollywood 2021.
Instagram/@haileybieber
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend raised the bar of Halloween with their much accurate recreation of 'Addams Family.' Teigen dressed up as Morticia, while Legend as Gomez.
Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Mindy Kaling went for a fruity look for Halloween. The actor became a strawberry from head to toe. She fashioned a strawberry hat, a dress and a sling bag.
Instagram/@mindykaling
Bella Thorne became a bunny during the spooky season. The actor donned different costumes of the bunny.
