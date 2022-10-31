Prachi Arya
Oct 31 ,2022
Halloween 2022: Ananya Panday to Navya Nanda, Bollywood stars dazzle in spooky outfits
IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday/Varinder Chawla
Navya Naveli Nanda arrived in a blue blouse and skirt that appeared to be inspired by the Aladdin princess Jasmine.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday dressed up like her idol Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Pooh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday
Actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan was seen in an armed look. He went with all black casuals and carried fake guns as part of his look.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor adopted bold looks as she got dressed as Monica Addams from the movie The Addams Family.
IMAGE: Instagram/JanhviKapoor
A slice of Princess Diaries was served by Shanaya Kapoor. Dressed up as Mia Thermopolis, she looked adorable in a Gauri and Nainika strapless mini dress.
IMAGE: Instagram/ShanayaKapoor
Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri rocked a spooky look in a black dress as she appeared at the bash as Black Swan.
IMAGE: Instagram/Tanvghari
Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha dolled up in a golden corset and black pants with spooky makeup while making her way to the Halloween bash.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ibrahim Khan doned a leather jacket that never seems to go out of style along with a white t-shirt as he went all casual for the party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
